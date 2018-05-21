A road sign is displayed near the remains of the Grenfell Tower in London, Britain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A public inquiry into a deadly fire that ravaged a residential tower block in London last year, killing 72 people, began on Monday with a homage to the victims of the tragedy.

Retired judge Martin Moore-Bick was leading the inquiry aimed at shedding light on the circumstances of the blaze, which began early on June 14, 2017, at Grenfell Tower in West London.

"Today is the beginning of a long road to justice & truth. The truth must prevail. We must get justice for the lives lost & the pain the community has suffered," tweeted residents group Grenfell United.

Relatives would have the chance to pay tribute to their loved ones, as part of the first phase of investigations expected to take place over the course of two weeks.

The names of all those who died would be read out at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in London's South Kensington, where the tower block is located.

At the end of June last year, Prime Minister Theresa May had confirmed that Moore-Bick would be heading the inquiry which, she said, aimed to "establish the facts of what happened at Grenfell Tower in order to take the necessary action to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again."

According to London's Metropolitan Police, the fire was not started deliberately, but rather erupted after a fridge-freezer malfunctioned before rapidly spreading to other parts of the 24-floor building.

Experts said the flames moved quickly due to the material used for the cladding covering the building’s facade, which prompted authorities to check the state of other buildings.

At least 95 local authority-owned apartment blocks across England were found to fall short of safety standards after undergoing tests.