US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland, United States, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ken Cedeno/ Pool

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland, United States, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ken Cedeno/ Pool

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland, United States, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ken Cedeno/ Pool

Multiple people were killed and at least six were injured, including four police officers, during a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/File

According to witnesses, the suspect entered the synagogue armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and several handguns, and is now in police custody.

"There are multiple fatalities and there are at least six injuries, including four police officers," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich told reporters.

Hissrich said that the police officers' injuries were not life threatening, though the other people who were injured are in "critical" and "serious" condition, and were taken to nearby hospitals.

Local media outlets have said that between four and eight people were killed in the shooting.

Hissrich confirmed that a suspect is in police custody, though he did not rule out the possibility that other people may be involved.

The suspect entrenched himself in the synagogue and fired against police officers and first responders who arrived at the scene.

According to Hissrich, the shooting will be treated as a hate crime and the FBI will lead the investigation.

US President Donald Trump, who spoke with Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, told a press conference at Joint Base Andrews in the outskirts of Washington, DC, that the shooting was "far more devastating" than local officials initially feared.