A view on a heavy smoke from a 15-storey building fire in via Antonini, in the southern suburbs of Milan, Italy, 29 August 2021. EFE/EPA/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO

Prosecutors in the northern Italian city of Milan have opened an investigation into a fire that ripped through a 20-story residential building, completely devouring the exterior it in a matter of hours, the city’s mayor Giuseppe Sala said Monday.

Firefighters, working at the scene since 5.35am Sunday, were still tackling smaller blazes in the interior of the building, which houses 70 families, although just 30 were present when the blaze broke out.EFE

