A gas station attendant fills the tank of a car in Peshawar, Pakistan, 01 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

A big fire at a petroleum storage depot after a Russian missile attack, in Vasylkiv, near Kiev, Ukraine, 27 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

A worker counts cash after refueling a car in Paz gas station in Jerusalem, 02 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The price of Brent crude on Wednesday exceeded $110, its highest price since 2014 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raged on and international sanctions against Moscow began to bite.

Fears of a global oil supply crisis following Russia's military assault on Ukraine prompted Ryanair director Michael O’Leary to urge western nations to ramp up the production of oil to tame soaring prices.

Brent crude on Wednesday was trading at $111.59 on the London futures market, a 6.3% increase on Tuesday figures.

(...)