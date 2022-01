An oil spill leaked from an underwater pipeline, reaching ashore at Mae Ram Phueng beach in Rayong province, Thailand, 29 January 2022. EFE-EPA/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT

Officials clean a crude oil spill leaked from an underwater pipeline at Mae Ram Phueng beach in Rayong province, Thailand, 29 January 2022. EFE-EPA/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT

A crude oil spill leaked from an underwater pipeline, reaching ashore at Mae Ram Phueng beach in Rayong province, Thailand, 29 January 2022. EFE-EPA/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT

Soldiers and government officials on Saturday were being deployed to the southeast coast of Thailand after a crude oil spill reached the shore.

The leak from an underwater pipeline belonging to the Chevron-owned Star Petroleum Refining company caused a 45-square kilometer oil slick, part of which has ended up on Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province, a popular local tourist destination.

