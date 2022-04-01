Mikhail Ivanovich with his dog Vina in his home following a Russian attack, Shevchenkove, Ukraine, April 1 2022. EFE/Manuel Bruque

Mikhail Ivanovich has stayed behind in his village in southern Ukraine amid persisten Russian shelling, Shevchenkove, Ukraine, April 1 2022. EFE/Manuel Bruque

The thumping of explosions is edging closer and closer, but Mikhail Ivanovich does not flinch: "This is nothing," the 80 year-old resident of Shevchenkove, a tiny village in southwestern Ukraine, tells Efe

Access to Shevchenkove is restricted and only military vehicles, buses with shattered windows and trucks take the road from Mykolaiv, which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces from the Russians.

Russian troops seized the area two weeks ago but the Ukrainian army has since been gaining ground, pushing Moscow forces 12 kilometers from the village near Kherson, the only provincial capital in Ukraine in Russian hands.

Mikhail’s wife left the village on Tuesday just as three missiles fell through their corrugated iron roof.

(...)