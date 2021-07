Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria wins the Women's Road Cycling race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, 25 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Kevin Durant (C) of USA in action during the second half of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics basketball game between France and United States of America, at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Nando de Colo (L) of France in action against Javale Mc Gee (2-L) of USA during the second half of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics basketball game between France and United States of America, at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia celebrates after winning the Men's 400m Freestyle final during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Simone Biles of the USA looks on before competing on the Uneven Bars during the Women's Qualification of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Artistic Gymnastics events at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Simone Biles of the USA competes on the Balance Beam during the Women's Qualification of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Artistic Gymnastics events at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Yuto Horigome of Japan in action during the Skateboarding Men's Street event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Italo Ferreira from Brazil surfs during Men's Round 1 of the Surfing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiya, Japan, 25 July 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

The second day of the Tokyo 2020 Games saw the Olympic debuts of the skateboarding discipline, with gold for local hero Yuto Horigome, and surfing, where Brazil dominated the first rounds.

Current street skateboarding world champion Yuto Horigome overcame American global icon Nyjah Huston to claim the first gold medal in skateboarding in Olympic history, which will go to Japan, a country where the sport is generally prohibited in most streets and public spaces. EFE

efe-lv