A Greek Presidential Guard hoists the Greek flag (R) during the handover ceremony of the Olympic Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, 19 October 2021. EFE-EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Cai Qi, Beijing Communist Party Secretary and President of the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee, holds a torch with the Olympic Flame at the welcome ceremony for the flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Participants transfer the Olympic flame from a cauldron at the welcome ceremony for the flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

The Olympic torch arrived Wednesday in Beijing, venue for the next Winter Olympics, from the Greek town of Olympia, where the flame was lit earlier this week.

From now, the torch will travel to various parts of the country to encourage the population to practice winter sports, according to organizers.

The torch relay, involving 1,200 bearers, will take place between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4 at the three Olympic venues, Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

This will be on a smaller scale than usual to "ensure the health and safety of the attendees," in line with China's anti-epidemic measures.

(...)