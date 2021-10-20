The Olympic torch arrived Wednesday in Beijing, venue for the next Winter Olympics, from the Greek town of Olympia, where the flame was lit earlier this week.
From now, the torch will travel to various parts of the country to encourage the population to practice winter sports, according to organizers.
The torch relay, involving 1,200 bearers, will take place between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4 at the three Olympic venues, Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.
This will be on a smaller scale than usual to "ensure the health and safety of the attendees," in line with China's anti-epidemic measures.
