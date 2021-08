Flags from the French (top) and the Hungarian Olympic team are displayed on buildings hosting Olympic Games participants at the Olympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, in Tokyo, Japan, 21 July 2021. EFE-EPA/Tamas Kovacs HUNGARY OUT[HUNGARY OUT]

The Olympic village in Tokyo reopened on Tuesday to host parathletes, a week before the start of the Paralympic Games and in the midst of a sharp surge in Covid-19 infections in Japan.

"I understand there are different challenges with Paralympians compared to Olympians," Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee, said at a press conference on Monday. EFE