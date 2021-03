International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (on a screen) delivers an opening speech while Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto listens at a five-party meeting of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games with International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Japanese Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa in Tokyo, Japan, 20 March 2021. EFE-EPA/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL

Spectators from abroad will not be allowed to enter Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, which was postponed by a year due to the pandemic, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The Japanese Olympics’ minister Tamayo Marukawa announced the decision after a meeting with the presidents of the local organizing committee, the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee and the Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike. EFE-EPA