A health worker takes a swab sample of a man to be teested for COVID-19 at the railway station in Bangalore, India 21 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A Kashmiri man takes rest in front of a closed market during a COVID-19 lockdown in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, 22 January 2022. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus variant in a host of Indian cities and is in a stage of community transition, the government said Sunday.

The latest report compiled by the country’s SARS-CoV-2 genomics consortium (INSACOG), which is tied to the science and technology ministry, said that the Omicron variant had driven cases up exponentially in urban areas. EFE

