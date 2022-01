Police officers stand guard on New Year's Eve at the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, 31 December 2021. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

The spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has put the brakes on celebrations scheduled to see out 2021 in several Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Vietnam, while Myanmar is immersed in a post-coup crisis and Typhoon Rai has overshadowed the festive season in the Philippines.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority announced on Dec. 23 the cancellation of all public events organized to celebrate the new year, citing concerns about the spread of Omicron.EFE

nc-grc/tw