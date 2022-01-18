Beijing (China), 17/01/2022.- An elderly woman wearing a face mask walks past a countdown display showing days left for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, on a shopping street in Beijing, China, 17 January 2022. Weeks before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the capital reported its first locally transmitted case of the Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus on 15 January. China is battling the new wave of Covid-19, with millions across the country placed in lockdowns and harsh travel restrictions. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to start on 04 February. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Beijing (China), 17/01/2022.- A woman wearing a face mask poses for photos next to a countdown display showing days left for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, on a shopping street in Beijing, China, 17 January 2022. Weeks before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the capital reported its first locally transmitted case of the Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus on 15 January. China is battling the new wave of Covid-19, with millions across the country placed in lockdowns and harsh travel restrictions. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to start on 04 February. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Beijing (China), 17/01/2022.- Security guards wearing face masks stand inside the Olympic Covid 'bubble' near the venues for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, 17 January 2022. Weeks before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the capital reported its first locally transmitted case of the Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus on 15 January. China is battling the new wave of Covid-19, with millions across the country placed in lockdowns and harsh travel restrictions. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to start on 04 February. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Millions of people were on the move across China on Tuesday for Lunar New Year celebrations as the country’s busiest travel period kicked off amid ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks.

The festivities peak on January 31, just 5 days before the Winter Olympic Games are due to open in the Chinese capital.

The annual holiday, which sees millions of rural migrants returning home from the country’s large cities and industrial centers, gives rise to the largest human migration on the planet.

But amid rising coronavirus case numbers, authorities in several cities, including Beijing, are trying to encourage residents not to travel for the holidays by offering rewards of up to 500,000 yuan ($78,730, 69,000 euros) for companies that manage to keep their employees in the city.

