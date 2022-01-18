Millions of people were on the move across China on Tuesday for Lunar New Year celebrations as the country’s busiest travel period kicked off amid ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks.
The festivities peak on January 31, just 5 days before the Winter Olympic Games are due to open in the Chinese capital.
The annual holiday, which sees millions of rural migrants returning home from the country’s large cities and industrial centers, gives rise to the largest human migration on the planet.
But amid rising coronavirus case numbers, authorities in several cities, including Beijing, are trying to encourage residents not to travel for the holidays by offering rewards of up to 500,000 yuan ($78,730, 69,000 euros) for companies that manage to keep their employees in the city.
(...)