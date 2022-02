Patients showing Covid-19 symptoms lie on beds outside the Accident and Emergency Department at Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong, China, 15 February 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CANDELA

Patients wait to be treated at Caritas Medical Centre after showing Covid-19 symptoms in Hong Kong, China, 15 February 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CANDELA

A mother and her child wait to be treated after showing Covid-19 symptoms outside the Accident and Emergency Department at Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong, China, 15 February 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CANDELA

On a cold, drizzly Hong Kong afternoon this week, dozens of patients lay on gurneys outside the emergency department of a public hospital in Kowloon.

A visitor in his 50s arrives, hoping to deliver some food to his intellectually disabled son who is among those languishing in the makeshift outdoor area.

"He has a fever. The hospital staff don't dare to feed him because he has a speech disorder. I'm worried. Even if you are well, you'd end up falling ill in such conditions," he tells Efe.

