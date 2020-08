Sixty nine-year-old Toru Nagata holds portraits of his father Rokutaro (L) and mother Hatsune, who survived the atomic bombing in Nagasaki, at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan, 09 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Women pray in front of the cenotaph at the Peaece Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan, 09 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Highschool students offer Senbazuru, or One Thousand Paper Cranes, to the victims of the atomic bombing at Hypocenter park in Nagasaki, southern Japan, 09 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Japanese Prime Minister (L) Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during an official event at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan, 09 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Doves fly over the Peace Statue at Nagasaki Peace Park during the memorial ceremony in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, 09 August 2020, marking the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing in 1945. It is said about 74,000 residents were killed by the atomic bombing. EFE-EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Sunday marked the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing, urging the world leaders to work towards global nuclear disarmament, which includes reductions in such weapons by Russia and the United States.

Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue read a statement at the ceremony to remember the victims and “the day our city was assaulted by a nuclear bomb.” EFE-EPA