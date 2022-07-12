One person was gored and five others injured during the sixth running of the bulls at Spain’s internationally-famous Sanfermines festival in the northern city of Pamplona on Tuesday.

The notoriously dangerous bulls from the Jandilla ranch, weighing over half a ton each, completed the run through the Old Town to the bullring in two minutes and 20 seconds.

Subdirector of hospitalizations and emergencies at the Hospital Universitario de Navarra said six people were injured in Tuesday’s bull run, including one who was gored in his right arm, although the patient did not suffer any damage to his nervous or vascular system.

(...)