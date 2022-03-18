Kiev (Ukraine), 18/03/2022.- A man takes photos to buildings and cars damaged by shelling in Kyiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Kiev (Ukraine), 18/03/2022.- A woman cries near a building damaged by shelling in Kyiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Kiev (Ukraine), 18/03/2022.- Buildings damaged by shelling in Kyiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Kyiv (Ukraine), 18/03/2022.- Emergency workers stand around a shell crater near damaged residential buildings in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 18 March 2022. At least one person was reportedly killed and 19 others were injured. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Kyiv (Ukraine), 18/03/2022.- A man walks past a damaged residential building in the aftermath of a shelling in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 18 March 2022. At least one person was reportedly killed and 19 others were injured. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Kiev (Ukraine), 18/03/2022.- A man search for his belongings in what was his garage destroyed by shelling in Kyiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

One killed, 19 wounded in Russian shelling of Kyiv neighborhood

One person was killed and 19 were wounded after Russian forces shelled a residential area in the Podolsk district of the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.

Four children were among the injured, Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Friday.

(...)