One person died and 30 others were injured after a bridge collapsed in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata as rescue operations continued on Wednesday, officials said.

A man was killed when the Majerhat bridge, in the south of the capital of the state of West Bengal, collapsed on a canal and a railway track on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson of the city's fire and emergency services department told EFE.

Thirty people, most of whom were crossing the bridge in their vehicles when it collapsed, were also hurt and taken to hospital, the spokesperson added.

The official said that the search and rescue and cleanup operations were underway, adding that authorities expected a preliminary report on the cause of the accident in two or three days.

In a message on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress party's twitter account, Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said that the collapsed bridge was built 40 years ago.

In 2016, a two-kilometer (1.24 miles)- long overpass collapsed in Kolkata, killing 26 people and injuring dozens.

Building and infrastructure collapses are common in India, often due to the precarious state of infrastructure, poor maintenance, and corruption within the construction sector.