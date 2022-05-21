One killed, 50 injured in Germany tornado

Paderborn (Germany), 21/05/2022.- Debris and damaged cars in Paderborn, Germany, 21 May 2022, after what was reported as a 'tornado' left a swath of destruction in the eastern part of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The hurricane 'Emmelinde' caused severe damage in parts of Germany with thunderstorms, heavy rain and gale-force winds. North Rhine-Westphalia was particularly hard hit on 20 May. According to police reports, 43 people were injured in Paderborn in eastern Westphalia. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Paderborn (Germany), 21/05/2022.- A damaged flower shop in Paderborn, Germany, 21 May 2022, after what was reported as a 'tornado' left a swath of destruction in the eastern part of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The hurricane 'Emmelinde' caused severe damage in parts of Germany with thunderstorms, heavy rain and gale-force winds. North Rhine-Westphalia was particularly hard hit on 20 May. According to police reports, 43 people were injured in Paderborn in eastern Westphalia. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Paderborn (Germany), 21/05/2022.- A damaged window in a destroyed office in Paderborn, Germany, 21 May 2022, after what was reported as a 'tornado' left a swath of destruction in the eastern part of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The hurricane 'Emmelinde' caused severe damage in parts of Germany with thunderstorms, heavy rain and gale-force winds. North Rhine-Westphalia was particularly hard hit on 20 May. According to police reports, 43 people were injured in Paderborn in eastern Westphalia. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Paderborn (Germany), 21/05/2022.- A cyclist rides past debris and damaged roofs in Paderborn, Germany, 21 May 2022, after what was reported as a 'tornado' left a swath of destruction in the eastern part of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The hurricane 'Emmelinde' caused severe damage in parts of Germany with thunderstorms, heavy rain and gale-force winds. North Rhine-Westphalia was particularly hard hit on 20 May. According to police reports, 43 people were injured in Paderborn in eastern Westphalia. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Lippstadt (Germany), 21/05/2022.- A man cycles past uprooted trees in the aftermath of a tornado, in Lippstadt, Germany, 21 May 2022. Hurricane 'Emmelinde' caused severe damage in parts of Germany with thunderstorms, heavy rain and gale-force winds. North Rhine-Westphalia was particularly hard hit on Friday 20 May. According to police reports, 43 people were injured in Paderborn in eastern Westphalia. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH