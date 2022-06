Emergency services work at the scene after a car drove into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, 08 June 2022. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Berlin (Germany), 08/06/2022.- Police officers work at the scene after a car drove into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, 08 June 2022. According to police, a man is said to have driven into a group of people in central Berlin. One person died and several others were injured in the accident, police added. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A police officer stands next to the covered body of a person after a car drove into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, 08 June 2022. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Berlin (Germany), 08/06/2022.- A car crashed into a store after driving into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, 08 June 2022. According to police, a man is said to have driven into a group of people in central Berlin. One person died and several others were injured in the accident, police added. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER ATTENTION EDITORS: VEHICLE PLATE PIXELATED FOR LEGAL REASONS

One killed, several injured after car drives into Berlin pedestrians

One person was killed and several others injured after a man drove a car into a crowd of people in a busy shopping area in Berlin on Wednesday.

Berlin police said the man is a 29-year-old German-Armenian resident of the capital city. He has been arrested and was being questioned by authorities.

A spokesperson for the Berlin fire department told local media that five people had life-threatening injuries and three were in a serious condition.

(...)