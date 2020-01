A handout image provided by animal trainer Ryan Tate showing Taylor, an English Springer Spaniel that is helping to locate and rescue koalas in danger in the Australian bushfires. EFE/RYAN TATE

A dog trained to track down animals has been helping Australian forest guards find koalas in danger amid the huge bushfires razing the land and claiming the lives of millions of animals in the process.

Taylor, a four-year-old English Springer Spaniel, puts her nose to the ground and sniffs around the wooded terrain in order to detect the iconic marsupial native to Australia, which has become one of the main victims of the vicious fires. EFE-EPA