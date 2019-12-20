The entrance of the high-security prison (EBI) Vught in Vught The Netherlands, 19 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT

Heavily armed agents in front of the entrance of the high-security prison (EBI) Vught in Vught The Netherlands, 19 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT

One of The Netherlands’ most-wanted fugitives and suspected drug lord has been arrested in Dubai.

Ridouan Taghi, 41, will face trial in Holland amid a controversy over his extradition from the United Arab Emirates.