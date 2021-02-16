Executive Director of EUROPOL and former boss of Belgium Police, Catherine De Bolle attends a hearing on Chovanec case by Interior and justice committee of Belgium Federal Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 01 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Child sexual abuse and the distribution of pedophilic material on the internet has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic by over 50% in some European countries, Europol director Catherine de Bolle told Efe in an interview.

The spike is a result of a greater online presence of both criminals and victims. Amid coronavirus restrictions, children are forced to spend more time online to socialize and study.

The lockdown shifted children’s daily activities to the virtual world, the Europol chief told Efe. EFE-EPA