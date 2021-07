Bukayo Saka (C) of England is consoled by teammates after the UEFA EURO 2020 final between Italy and England in London, Britain, 11 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Frank Augstein

Online racists to be banned from football matches, UK’s Johnson says

Fans found guilty of posting racist abuse online will be banned from attending football matches and social media companies that fail to tackle hate on their platforms could face huge fines, the United Kingdom’s prime minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday.

Conservative Party leader Johnson’s comments to parliament come during the fallout of racist abuse leveled against three Black England players following the country’s dramatic loss in the final of Euro 2020. EFE

