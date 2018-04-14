epa06669034 The Scientific Research Center building that was hit by the strikes that were launched on 14 April 2018 by the United States, Britain and France in Barzeh neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, in retaliation for an alleged chemical attackd. The Syrian Information Ministry organized a tour to the center, which the government said was used for pharmaceutical uses. EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Journalists wait outside the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, The Netherlands, Apr 4, 2018 EFE- EPA (FILE)/BART MAAT

An exterior view on the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, The Netherlands, Apr 4, 2018. EFE- EPA (FILE)/BART MAAT

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' fact-finding chemical weapons expert team arrived Saturday afternoon to Damascus, according to the Nobel winning organization's Twitter account.

The OPCW arrived in the Syrian capital to investigate last week's alleged Syrian government chemical attack in the former rebel-held town of Douma (Eastern Ghouta), according to a brief statement on its social media account.

"Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) team has arrived in Damascus, #Syria to commence its work" read the OPCW statement.

The OPCW team will begin working today seeking proof to determine whether any outlawed weapons were used in an alleged Syrian government attack last Saturday in Douma killing dozens of civilians.

The organization confirmed it would continue its fact-finding mission, regardless of today's US coalition air-strikes against Syrian army positions and facilities, launched in retaliation against the Damascus regime alleged chemical atrocity.

The OPCW confirmed it was working closely with the United Nations Security Department to ensure its team's safety.

Two US-supported NGO's, the Syrian-American Medical Society and the Syrian Civil Defense, stated at least 42 civilians died last Saturday after the alleged government chemical strike against the rebel bastion.

No other source has confirmed the alleged chemical attack and both Moscow and Damascus have denied the use of such weapons.