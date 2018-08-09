Migrants disembark from the Open Arms rescue vessel after its arrival in Algeciras Port, southern Spain, 09 August 2018, with 87 migrants on board and who were rescued off the coast of Libya. EPA/A.CARRASCO RAGEL

The Open Arms rescue vessel arrives in Algeciras Port, southern Spain, 09 August 2018, with 87 migrants on board and who were rescued off the coast of Libya. Reports state that this is the fourth time that an NGO vessel arrived in Spain with migrants on board after being rejected by Italy. EPA/A.CARRASCO RAGEL

A boat belonging to Proactiva Open Arms arrived at the southern port of Algeciras on Thursday with 87 migrants on board after the Spanish government granted it permission to dock.

The Spanish NGO tweeted footage showing the vessel being moored up after it reached the safe port, as well as a photograph showing migrants being greeted by ground personnel.

"Open Arms is now here, welcome!" the NGO tweeted after the boat's arrival.

The rescued migrants would be taken to a newly-inaugurated temporary care center (CATE) in the city's port area.

Last week the vessel failed to get permission from Italy to dock at one of its ports, so the NGO turned to Spain, whose government said it could go to Algeciras, as it was best prepared to receive the migrants.

The port where the migrants arrived was closed off to press in recent hours on government orders.

Proactiva Open Arms says it has rescued some 26,735 people as part of its Mediterranean mission between Sept. 2015-July 2018.