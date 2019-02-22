Opposition lawmakers bound for Venezuela's border with Colombia travel by bus on Feb. 22, 2019, on the Francisco Fajardo highway in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE

Opposition lawmakers from the southeastern Venezuelan state of Bolivar on Friday said a woman was killed during a clash between soldiers and members of an indigenous community that backs a plan to deliver international humanitarian aid to the crisis-racked country.

The clash in Bolivar left at least 15 people with gunshot wounds, three of whom were seriously injured, legislators Americo de Grazia and Angel Medina said on Twitter.

In statements to online channel VIVOplay, De Grazia said three people wounded in the clash were taken to a hospital in the town of Santa Elena de Uairen, near the border with Brazil and Guyana.

He said the clashes began on Thursday after leftist President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of Venezuela's border with Brazil as part of a bid to block aid shipments.

The dead woman was identified as Zoraida Rodriguez, a seller of empanadas who was in the area where the clash occurred - the community of Kumaracupay. All of those injured were men.

Maduro refuses to accept humanitarian aid that the opposition says will enter the country starting Saturday, saying that the deliveries of basic supplies are a ruse and a prelude to a planned military invasion.

He also blames Venezuela's problems on US-led economic warfare targeting his leftist government.

On Thursday, Maduro ordered the closure of Venezuela's border with Brazil and with the Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao as part of a bid to block the aid deliveries.

He also said he was considering closing Venezuela's border with Colombia to prevent aid stockpiled in Cucuta, Colombia, from crossing the frontier.

But Juan Guaido, the speaker of Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly and self-proclaimed interim president, later ordered the border with Brazil to remain open.

Guaido - who says Maduro's May 2018 re-election victory in balloting boycotted by the opposition was illegitimate - also said Venezuela would maintain diplomatic relations with the islands off the country's coast.

Separately, a group of around 15 Venezuelan lawmakers traveling in a convoy of buses to that nation's border with Colombia were attacked early Friday morning by large rocks, one of which struck a driver in the head, the National Assembly said.

The legislators were heading to the border to coordinate the delivery of international humanitarian aid from Cucuta, Colombia, to Venezuela, an oil-rich nation that is beset by severe food and medicine shortages and hyperinflation.

"The caravan of lawmakers traveling to the city of San Cristobal Tachira was attacked by two blunt objects near Guanare, (the capital of) Portuguesa state. One of (the objects) seriously injured (a) driver," the legislature, which uploaded a photo of a shattered bus window, said on Twitter.

An opposition lawmaker riding on one of the buses, Mariela Magallanes, told EFE that a driver was struck by a rock and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

"We took him to a health center, Araure (a town in Portuguesa), but there were no supplies to treat him, not even for first aid; we had to take him to a private health center," where he received five stitches, she said.

The lawmakers, who left Caracas early Thursday on a trip to the border that typically takes 12 hours, decided to stop overnight for safety reasons and then resumed their trip early Friday.

The caravan, which was initially thought to be transporting Guaido, had earlier been stopped on two occasions by soldiers in the states of Carabobo and Cojedes.

Opposition leaders told EFE Thursday that Guaido was already at the Venezuela-Colombia border and waiting for his legislative colleagues to arrive.