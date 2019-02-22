Opposition lawmakers bound for Venezuela's border with Colombia travel by bus on Feb. 22, 2019, on the Francisco Fajardo highway in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE

The death toll from clashes pitting members of an indigenous community against Venezuelan security forces in the southeastern state of Bolivar has risen to two, an opposition lawmaker said Friday.

The clashes began after leftist President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of Venezuela's border with Brazil in a bid to block humanitarian aid from being brought across that frontier, Americo De Grazia, a representative of Bolivar in the opposition-led National Assembly, said.

"Rolando Garcia ... is the second fatal victim of (National Guard) Gen. Jose Montoya's criminal operation," De Grazia said on Twitter, adding that three other individuals had suffered serious gunshot wounds

He said 11 others had suffered less severe gunshot wounds and that all of the dead and injured were indigenous people.

Officials in the Brazilian border state of Roraima, meanwhile, told EFE that five Venezuelan nationals had been taken to a hospital there after suffering gunshot wounds in the clash in Bolivar. They said three of the victims were undergoing surgery.

The members of the Pemon indigenous group from the Kumarakapay community clashed with soldiers to prevent them from blocking the cross-border flow of humanitarian aid into Venezuela, which is facing critical shortages of food and medicine and is racked by hyperinflation.

That aid is being gathered in Roraima.

Maduro refuses to permit the aid to cross the border, saying it is a Trojan horse and that allowing it in would open the door to a United States-led military invasion. He also has said he is considering closing the border with Colombia, where more aid supplies have been stockpiled.

A indigenous woman who had purportedly been hit by a stray bullet was the first fatality in Bolivar, according to De Grazia, who said all of the other people shot during the clash are men.

Gen. Montoya is being detained by members of the indigenous community in the wake of the clashes, according to the lawmaker.

De Grazia also said on Twitter that Maduro's government plans to blame him and another politician in Bolivar, Gran Sabana Mayor Emilio Gonzalez, for the deadly violence.

Another opposition lawmaker representing Bolivar, Olivia Lozano, said the indigenous people of that state were demanding that the military "put themselves on the side of the citizenry."

Venezuela's armed forces have remained solidly behind Maduro even though the United States and dozens of other countries recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as that country's interim head of state.

A delegation of opposition lawmakers has traveled to resource-rich Bolivar to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian aid despite Maduro's rejection of that assistance.

Donations of aid from the US and other countries are being stockpiled in Colombia and Brazil, as well as the island of Curacao.

Longstanding political tensions in Venezuela were further exacerbated last month when Guaido, the speaker of the National Assembly, proclaimed himself to be the country's interim president.

Venezuela's opposition, as well as much of the international community, regards Maduro's May 2018 re-election victory to be fraudulent.

Separately, Brazil's government on Friday ruled out the possibility of military aggression in response to Maduro's move to close the frontier.

"We have to see how the situation develops. What's already been established is that Brazil will not take aggressive action," Institutional Security Minister Augusto Heleno Ribeiro, a reserve general, told reporters.