President of the Venezuelan Parliament Juan Guaido (R) talks to Venezuelan opposition leader Leodpoldo Lopez (L) as they participate in a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan opposition figure Leopoldo López, his wife Lilian Tintori and their 15-month-old daughter are currently in the Spanish embassy in Caracas just a day after the activist was released from house arrest in a dramatic operation orchestrated by self-declared interim president Juan Guaidó and a group of defecting soldiers, Spain's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

López, who had been serving an almost 14-year sentence under house arrest for charges linked to anti-government protests back in 2014, was released Tuesday morning.

It came as Guaidó called for a "non-violent" military uprising against the incumbent president, Nicolás Maduro and what he described as the final phase of Operation Freedom.

However, the gamble appeared to fall short when only a small group of soldiers defected from the government.

There were tensions and skirmishes around the Carlota Air Base in Caracas, where Guaidó and his former political mentor López were joined by a group of defecting soldiers from the Bolivarian National Guard and a number of protesters.

Maduro took the opportunity to issue a rallying cry to the country's military and security forces.

"I call on the Bolivarian National Armed Forces to unite once more, (...) and to go forward with the slogan 'Always Loyal, Never Traitors!'," Maduro said.

Hours later López and his family went to the Chilean embassy in Caracas but later left based on a "personal decision," Chile's foreign minister, Roberto Ampuero, said.

Spain's foreign ministry confirmed Wednesday morning that López and his family were at the Spanish embassy premises in the Venezuelan capital.

There were scenes of tension and unrest in the capital Caracas after Guaidó's call for an uprising.

The opposition leader repeated calls for protests on Wednesday, coinciding with International Worker's Day.

Some 50 nations, including the United States and most of the European Union, recognize Guaidó's claim as legitimate interim president.

He announced his challenge to Maduro on Jan. 23.

Oil-rich Venezuela is racked by crumbling socio-economic standards and skyrocketing inflation.

Guaidó is the leader of the internationally-recognized Venezuelan parliament, which runs in parallel to a separate body created by Maduro supporters in 2017.EFE-EPA

