An employee of an electoral college prepares one of the polling stations in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentine President Mauricio Macri (c) arrives at a Buenos Aires polling place on Oct. 27, 2019, to cast his ballot in the nationwide election in which he is vying with five other candidates for re-election. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Alberto Fernandez (r), the front-running candidate for the Argentine presidency with the Frente de Todos party, votes in the nationwide election in Buenos Aires on Oct. 27, 2019. EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina

The center-left candidate in the race for Argentina's presidency on Sunday defeated the incumbent president in the first round of balloting, according to the interior ministry's preliminary vote tally.

Alberto Fernández of the Justicialist Party earned about 47.8 percent of the vote with 95 percent of precincts reporting, beating current President Mauricio Macri of the center-right Republican Proposal party, who garnered 40.8 percent – a slightly better result than polls had anticipated. EFE-EPA