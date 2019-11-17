Chavista leader Diosdado Cabello takes part in a massive rally in Caracas on Nov. 16, 2019, in answer to anti-government protests the same day and to repudiate what the Nicolas Maduro government considers a coup d'etat against Evo Morales, who last week resigned the presidency of Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Maria Gabriela Angarita

Supporters of the Nicolas Maduro government join in a massive rally in Caracas on Nov. 16, 2019, in answer to anti-government protests the same day and to repudiate what Chavistas consider a coup d'etat against Evo Morales, who last week resigned the presidency of Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Maria Gabriela Angarita

Chavista leader Diosdado Cabello (r.) greets supporters during a massive rally in Caracas on Nov. 16, 2019, in answer to anti-government protests the same day and to repudiate what the Nicolas Maduro government considers a coup d'etat against Evo Morales, who last week resigned the presidency of Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Maria Gabriela Angarita

Protesters opposed to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take part in protest demonstrations all across the country, this one in Maracaibo, called by the speaker of the National Assembly and opposition leader Juan Guaido on Nov. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/Henry Chirinos

Protesters opposed to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take part in protest demonstrations all across the country, this one in Maracaibo, called by the speaker of the National Assembly and opposition leader Juan Guaido on Nov. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/Henry Chirinos

Protesters opposed to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take part in protest demonstrations all across the country, this one in Maracaibo, called by the speaker of the National Assembly and opposition leader Juan Guaido on Nov. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/Henry Chirinos

Protesters opposed to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take part in protest demonstrations all across the country, this one in Maracaibo, called by the speaker of the National Assembly and opposition leader Juan Guaido on Nov. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/Henry Chirinos

The speaker of the Venezuelan legislature, Juan Guaido, recognized by almost 60 countries as the country's interim president, called on the opposition this Saturday to keep up endless protests in the streets until the police and military turn their backs on President Nicolas Maduro.

"We have to keep insisting until the power of arms is no longer on the side of the usurper, but rather on the side of the Constitution," Guaido told the thousands of supporters gathered on the east side of Caracas.EFE-EPA