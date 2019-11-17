The speaker of the Venezuelan legislature, Juan Guaido, recognized by almost 60 countries as the country's interim president, called on the opposition this Saturday to keep up endless protests in the streets until the police and military turn their backs on President Nicolas Maduro.
"We have to keep insisting until the power of arms is no longer on the side of the usurper, but rather on the side of the Constitution," Guaido told the thousands of supporters gathered on the east side of Caracas.EFE-EPA