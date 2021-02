Moscow (Russian Federation), 20/02/2021.- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) stands inside a glass cage prior to a hearing at the Babushkinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, 20 February 2021. The Moscow City court will hold a visiting session at the Babushkinsky District Court Building to consider Navalny's lawyers appeal against a court verdict issued on 02 February 2021, to replace the suspended sentence issued to Navalny in the Yves Rocher embezzlement case with an actual term in a penal colony. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV MANDATORY CREDIT

A Moscow court on Saturday rejected an appeal from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny against his 3.5 year imprisonment after he was found guilty of violating the conditions of his parole.

Navalny was detained last month after returning from Germany, where he was receiving treatment from a alleged poisoning attack by Russian government agents.

He has accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of ordering the alleged attack. The Kremlin denies any involvement. EFE-EPA