Opposition parties in Pakistan call for early elections over inflation

Opposition parties in Pakistan launched countrywide protests on Wednesday over inflation and price hike of essential commodities, and demanded early elections.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), initially an alliance of 10 parties including Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN), Pakistan Peoples Party, Islamist Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) and others, was formed in September 2020 to topple the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan. EFE

