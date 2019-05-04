Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters wait to hear the party president address them during the final DA rally prior to the elections held in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 May 2019. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane (C-R) addresses the crowd during the final DA rally prior to the elections held in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 May 2019. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane (R) greets supporters during the final DA rally prior to the elections held in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 May 2019. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

The leader of South Africa’s main opposition Democratic Alliance party on Saturday vowed to built a South Africa for everyone as he wrapped up his campaign ahead of the May 8 elections.

“The DA is the only party for all South Africans, and you will find us everywhere, from Durban to Dobsonville, from Chatsworth to Carletonville,” said Mmusi Maimane at Dobsonville stadium in Soweto to the applause of his supporters.

“We are young and old, black and while. We are Christian, Muslim, Jewish and non-believers,” he continued. “We are men and women, gay and straight. We’re in cities, we’re in villages and we’re on farms.”

Despite the inclusive tone of his discourse, all polls predict a fresh victory for the African National Congress, the bloc in which Nelson Mandela and other figures in the fight against a system of racial segregation known as Apartheid were active.

The ANC has not been beaten in the polls since the arrival of democracy in 1994.

“Cyril Ramaphosa is no saviour. He is part of the ANC that caused so much despair and suffering these past 25 years,” said the DA candidate. “And now they want another five years to loot.”

The polls point to an overwhelming victory for the ANC, which is expected to garner around 59 percent of the vote. The DA, traditionally associated with South Africa's minority white population, was on about 20 percent.

“We can either choose five more years of corruption and empty promises, or we can change,” said Maimane, as he called on the almost 27 million eligible voters to plump for an alternative choice.

Raised in Soweto, the DA’s leader has vowed to defend the rights of minorities and promised to reform the nation’s economy, currently characterized by high unemployment (27 percent) and a rising rate of poverty, despite South Africa being the most industrialized country on the continent.

“I want every home to have at least one job,” he said. “That way all South Africans will have the dignity of an income, and there will be food on every table, every day.”

Sunday will mark the end of the campaigns of incumbent President Ramaphosa as well as Julia Malema, the leader of the far-left opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party. EFE

