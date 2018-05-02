Armenian people attend an opposition rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Apr 30, 2018. Opposition supporters demand that the acting prime minister, a representative of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, IS replaced by a people's candidate before early parliamentary elections take place. EFE-EPA(FILE) /ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Armenian protestors block a street in Yerevan, Armenia, 02 May 2018. Opposition supporters demand that the acting prime minister, a representative of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, be replaced by a people's candidate before early parliamentary elections take place.EFE-EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Armenian opposition leader and Armenian parliament member Nikol Pashinyan (C) waves to supporters in Yerevan, Armenia, May 2, 2018. Opposition supporters demand that the acting prime minister, a representative of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, be replaced by a people's candidate before early parliamentary elections take place. EFE-EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Armenian protestors ride on a truck as they block a street in Yerevan, Armenia, 02 May 2018. Opposition supporters demand that the acting prime minister, a representative of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, be replaced by a people's candidate before early parliamentary elections take place.EFE- EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Hundreds of Armenian protesters on Wednesday occupied the city hall of the country's second-largest city and demanded that its mayor give his backing to the anti-government protests that are currently rocking the Caucasian nation.

The demonstrators congregated inside Gyumri's local government headquarters with their arms raised _ indicating their protest was pacific in nature _ but refused to abandon the town hall until Mayor Samvel Balasanian publicly expressed his support for opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

According to a post on EVN _ a recently-launched, pro-opposition English-language digital media platform _ there were ongoing "acts of civil disobedience in Armenia's towns and villages, including Yerevan, Gyumri, and Vanadzor."

One of Gyumri's local opposition leaders said that Pashinyan's supporters now controlled all of the city's official buildings.

On Tuesday night, at a rally in central Yerevan, Pashinyan launched a national civil disobedience campaign, which includes a students' and workers' general strike and a nationwide transport blockade.

Thousands of protesters had cut the traffic in most of the capital's streets and national road grid in protest after the Armenian Parliament refused to proclaim Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday.

Pashinyan's supporters also cut the road connecting the capital with Zvartnots airport, although the opposition lawmaker appealed to his backers on Facebook and asked them to unblock said road starting at 2 pm local time.

He also told his followers that "those exercising their rights of freedom of assembly and expression, avoid confrontation and show restraint and responsibility, as has been the case in recent days."

The opposition had also blocked various ministries in the capital with their vehicles and staged several demonstrations at a number of them.

Police officers were trying to convince protesters to clear the ministries without resorting to violence.