Passersby walk past the National Stadium, the main stadium of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, 23 June 2021 (reissued 17 July 2021). EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A Japanese policeman stands on guard at an arrival exit of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, Japan, 08 July 2021 (reissued 17 July 2021). EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Olympics has detected the first Covid-19 infection in the Olympic Village, organizers said on Saturday, less than a week before the Games open in the Japanese capital.

The infected person is a member of a foreign Olympic delegation currently in the village where thousands of athletes and officials will reside during the Games. EFE