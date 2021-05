A protester against Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games appeals to commuters leaving offices at a building housing office of Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, in Tokyo, Japan, 21 May 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Visitors walk past an Olympic Ring monument at Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 21 May 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Protesters against Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games appeal to commuters leaving offices at a building housing office of Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, in Tokyo, Japan, 21 May 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A visitor poses with an Olympic Ring monument at Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) headquarters for a commemorating photo in Tokyo, Japan, 21 May 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Protesters against Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games appeal to commuters leaving offices at a building housing office of Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, in Tokyo, Japan, 21 May 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Organizers: ‘Safe’ Olympics to go ahead, public will become favorable

The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 organisers insisted Friday that “safe” Olympic and Paralympic games will take place amid growing public opposition to the Games in Japan.

John Coates, IOC vice-president, reaffirmed the organizers’ commitment to making the event “safe for everyone” during a video conference with journalists. EFE

