Ottawa (Canada), 29/01/2022.- A crowd of protesters part of the Freedom Convoy 2022 gather in front of Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Canada, 29 January 2022 as they protest against the government of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The Freedom Convoy 2022 started with truckers from across Canada who oppose the vaccine mandate for truckers to be vaccinated to return to Canada and was joined by other opponents of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/ANDRE PICHETTE RESUMEN FOTOS DEL AÑO DE EPA 2022 ENERO

Ottawa has declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus protests that have paralyzed the center of Canada’s capital city for more than a week.

In a statement, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson said that the declaration “reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations.” EFE



