Photograph of the facade where the journalist Roberto Toledo was murdered, in Zitácuaro state of Michoacán (Mexico). EFE/Magda Alonso

Photograph of the parking lot where journalist Roberto Toledo was murdered, in Zitácuaro state of Michoacán (Mexico). EFE/Magda Alonso

The murder of a fourth journalist in Mexico this year has sparked press fury in the country with an unenviable reputation of being one of the most dangerous places for media workers.

Roberto Toledo was shot dead by gunmen Monday in the western state of Michoacán, shocking the Mexican journalistic guild.

"The threats have finally been carried out,” Armando Linares, the director of Monitor Michoacán, the media outlet where the slain journalist worked, told EFE.

Michoacán said Toledo, one of their co-workers, lost his life at the hands of three people who arrived and shot him "in a heartless way, in a cowardly way."

“We are not armed, we do not bring weapons. Our only defense is a pen," Linares said.

(...)