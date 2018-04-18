(L-R) Albert Batet, Elsa Artadi, the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, Josep Costa and Eduard Pujol during a working meeting with members of his parliamentary group, Junts per Catalunya, in Berlin, Germany, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The former president of Catalonia who is wanted by Spain for his alleged role in a banned independence referendum on Wednesday held a working meeting with his separatist party in Germany, where he was recently released from prison on bail while judges deliberate a European arrest warrant lodged by Madrid.

Carles Puigdemont met with the members of his Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia, JxS) party who were able to travel to the German capital Berlin to discuss the next steps in the process of nominating a candidate to become president of the Catalonia region in Spain's northeast.

The ex-president was recently ordered not to leave Germany while the judiciary there studies the extradition request tabled by Spain, where he is wanted to face trial for accusations of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for his alleged involvement in the October separatist vote and independence declaration deemed illegal by the Spanish state.

After that ballot, Puigdemont fled to Brussels and entered into self-imposed exile to avoid court orders back in Spain, where he could face decades in prison if found guilty.

In late March he was arrested in Germany after crossing the border from Denmark and spent just over a week in a jail in the north of the country until a judge decided there was not enough evidence to deport him on the accusation of rebellion and released him on bail, although a decision was yet to make on the allegation of misuse of public funds.