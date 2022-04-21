Supporters of Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and head of political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, listen to his speech during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, 13 April 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and head of political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, talks to supporters during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan, 16 April 2022 (issued on 17 April 2022). EFE-EPA FILE/REHAN KHAN

Thousands of people had gathered on Thursday at a historically significant venue in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore, responding to a call by Imran Khan, recently ousted as the prime minister in a no-confidence motion, in a protest that led to road closures and has been largely ignored by the mainstream media.

Khan, who heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, had appealed to his supporters on Tuesday to arrive at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground - where the resolution to establish the country was first tabled in 1940 - to support him, “if they want an independent Pakistan.”

“I invite all Pakistanis to join this struggle," said Khan in a video message adding that “I’m going to hold the largest rally in the history of Pakistan.”

(...)