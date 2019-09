The outgoing president of the United Nations General Assembly, Ecuador's Maria Fernanda Espinosa, is interviewed by EFE on Sept. 11, 2019, in her office at the organization's headquarters in New York. EPA-EFE/Miguel Rajmil

A shift in course is needed on a global scale to confront the climate crisis and other major challenges, the outgoing president of the United Nations General Assembly said in an interview with EFE.

Just days before world leaders begin arriving in New York for the General Assembly's annual general debate, Maria Fernanda Espinosa said the time has come to move beyond rhetoric and adopt concrete measures.