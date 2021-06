An undated photo of Giovanni Brusca upon his arrest in Sicily, Italy (issued 01 June 2021). EFE/EPA/FILE/ANSA BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

An undated photo of Giovanni Brusca (C) in Sicily, Italy (issued 01 June 2021). EFE/EPA/FILE/MIKE PALAZZOTTO BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Giovanni Brusca (C) is led off by police following his interrogation in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, 21 May 1996 (issued 01 June 2021). EFE/EPA/FILE/LANNINO BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

The release of Sicilian Mafia boss Giovanni Brusca after 25 years in prison has outraged Italy.

The Cosa Nostra mafia boss, dubbed the ‘Christian slayer’, is known for his bloodthirsty crimes, including the murder of Italy’s leading anti-Mafia investigator, judge Giovanni Falcone. EFE

