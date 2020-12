Indian security personnel return after gunfight in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 30 December 2020.. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian security personnel come out from the house where militants were hiding after gunfight in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 30 December 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A policeman puts up banners at the encounter site advising people against visiting the spot as it is being cleared of left over unexploded explosives, after gunfight in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 30 December 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian security personnel walk near the site of gunfight in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 30 December 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian policemen carry the body of a suspected militant near the site of gunfight in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 30 December 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Security forces in India-administered Kashmir on Wednesday gunned down three alleged militants, sparking outrage and allegations that the troops had staged a gunfight to hide civilian killings.

“Three militants have been killed in an overnight operation in the Lawaypora area of Srinagar,” an officer at the police control room told EFE on the condition of anonymity. EFE-EPA

sa-igr/ia