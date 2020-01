Police personnel stand guard outside a gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi, India, 06 January 2019. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

One of a Jawaharlal Nehru University hostel room allegedly vandalized by miscreants at the JNU campus in New Delhi, India, 06 January 2019. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Students and activists take part in a protest against the vandalism by unknown miscreants at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in front of Gateway of India, in Mumbai, India, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Students take part in a protest demonstration against the vandalism by unknown miscreants at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus at New Delhi, in Guwahati, India, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Students and activists take part in a protest against the vandalism by unknown miscreants at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in front of Gateway of India, in Mumbai, India, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Police personnel stand guard outside a gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi, India, 6 January 2019. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Students and activists take part in a protest against the vandalism by unknown miscreants at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in front of Gateway of India, in Mumbai, India, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An attack carried out overnight by dozens of masked men at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University in which 35 people – including students and professors – were injured sparked a wave of outrage on Monday with demonstrations convened in several cities across the country.

Scores of masked men entered the campus on Sunday at around 6 pm local time, where they threw stones at professors and students before police intervened hours later EFE-EPA