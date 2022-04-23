Several protests were held in different parts of Mexico on Friday amid a wave of indignation over the case of Debanhi Escobar, who was found dead inside a water tank at a motel in the northern state of Nuevo Leon nearly two weeks after going missing.

A protest was held at the headquarters of the Attorney General's Office in Mexico City, where a small group of women placed flowers and photographs of women who had gone missing or been murdered, including Debanhi, on the building’s windows.

"This, this intervention is short-lived, it goes away, but our daughters, our relatives, our sisters do not return, that is not temporary. And it's not that they disappear, someone takes them away, they kidnap them," said Araceli Osorio, whose daughter, Lesvy Osorio, was killed and tied to a public telephone booth in an area near the School of Engineering of the National Autonomous University of Mexico in 2017.

(...)