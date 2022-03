Lubycza Krolewska (Poland), 04/03/2022.- Refugees from Ukraine upon arrival at the assistance point organized in the sports hall at the primary school in Lubycza Krolewska in the Lublin voivodeship, Poland, 04 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. (Polonia, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/WOJTEK JARGILO POLAND OUT

Warsaw (Poland), 04/03/2022.- War refugees from Ukraine at the assistance point organized at the 'Torwar' sports hall in Warsaw, Poland, 04 March 2022. The point operates around the clock, and 13 soldiers and employees of the Ministry of National Defense are involved in its operation in a shift system. Among them is also a paramedic and a psychologist. (Polonia, Rusia, Ucrania, Varsovia) EFE/EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK POLAND OUT

Over 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russian armed forces launched an invasion in Ukraine nine days ago, the United Nations said Friday.

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 650,000 Ukrainians have fled to Poland, 145,000 to Hungary, 103,000 to Moldova, 90,000 to Slovakia and 57,000 to Romania. EFE



