Over 1,400 arrested after Putin critic Navalny jailed in Russia

Russian police have arrested more than 1,400 people from various places during overnight protests to support jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, a rights monitoring group said on Wednesday.

The OVD-Info that keeps track of political persecutions in Russia said the police detained 1,145 protesters from Moscow streets.EFE-EPA

