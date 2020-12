Rohingya refugees walks on a road along the makeshift camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

A Rohingya refugee children pose for pictures on a road along the makeshift camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Fishing boats stand on the sea side of the Inani Beach in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Bangladesh on Friday shipped more than 1,600 Rohingya refugees to a settlement on a previously uninhabited remote island in the Bay of Bengal amid safety concerns raised by global humanitarian groups.

Additional commissioner for Refugee Relief and Repatriation Shamsuddoha told EEF that a total of 1,642 refugees left port city Chittagong in naval ships for the Bhasan Char island in the morning.EFE-EPA

