Over 100 students were abducted in the early hours of Monday in northeast Nigeria after armed assailants attacked a boarding school, according to Nigerian police, although the exact number of kidnapped students is still unknown.

“For now we have rescued 17 students, the total number of students kidnapped is still to be determined,” said Mohammed Jalige, spokesperson for Kaduna state police, where the attack was carried out.

The gunmen are thought to be bandits who burst into Bethel Baptist High School, in the Chikun region, at about 2am local time (1am GMT) firing sporadic warning shots and abducting an undetermined amount of students, according to pastor John Hayab, secretary general of the Christian Association of Nigeria’s regional branch.

A total of 182 students attend the school, he said, 28 of which are accounted for so far and 17 have been rescued, while the location of 137 students is still unknown.

(...)